A chilly start will turn into a mild Sunday

We are waking up to some patchy frost this morning in Northeast Kansas thanks to chilly temperatures and light north winds.

It will then turn out to be a great day for any outdoor plans you may have as we’ll have lots of sunshine with a few high wispy clouds for your Sunday. The winds begin to switch to the south by the afternoon, which will help warm us back up into the upper 60s, even near 70 degrees by this afternoon so get out there and enjoy it. Looking to be a great evening as well with mostly clear skies and overnight lows going down to the middle 40s.

The first half of the new week is looking to stay mostly dry and sunny. It will be breezy on Monday with strong south winds gusting at about 25-30 mph. The mild temperatures will continue in the lower to middle 70s. There is a chance for some isolated showers return for Tuesday, but the better chance of showers and storms rolls in on Thursday.

There is a strong storm system that models are picking up on that could give us the potential for strong to severe storms on Thursday. This is a forecast that still bears close watching as there’s still a fair share of uncertainty with Thursday still being so far away. So stay tuned to KSNT News over the next few days as your entire KSNT Storm Track weather team will continue to provide the latest updates for you as they become available.

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Vanessa Alonso