Hollywood agent and producer Sandy Gallin dies at 76

NEW YORK (AP) — Sandy Gallin, an agent and talent manager who guided the careers of such luminaries as Barbra Streisand, Dolly Parton, Cher and Nicole Kidman, as well as being a TV, movie and Broadway producer, has died in Los Angeles. He was 76.

Gallin died Friday after a long battle with multiple myeloma, according to close friend Bruce Bozzi. “We lost a shining light this morning,” Bozzi wrote on Instagram in tribute.

Other Gallin clients included Neil Diamond, Joan Rivers, Mariah Carey, Whoopi Goldberg, Renee Zellweger, Lily Tomlin, Martin Lawrence, Paul Lynde and Howie Mandell.

He helped produce such films as 1991’s “Father of the Bride” and 1994’s “I.Q” starring Tim Robbins, as well as the TV shows “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” and “Angel.” He earned a Primetime Emmy Award in 1980 for producing “The Miracle Worker,” starring Melissa Gilbert.

He also managed Michael Jackson after the pop star was accused of molestation and guided Milli Vanilli when the performers were stripped of their Grammy Award after it was discovered they had not sung on their hit album.

On Broadway, Gallin produced the 2002 Tony Award-nominated revival of “Man of La Mancha,” starring Brian Stokes Mitchell and Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio, and a revival of “Hedda Gabler” with Kate Burton.

Gallin was raised in New York City and was a graduate of Boston University. He broke into the agency business in the traditional manner, starting in the mail room of the G.A.C. agency. He took typing and shorthand in night school, became a secretary, then an agent.

“I booked the Sullivan show for seven years,” he told The Associated Press in 1983. “I saw how Ed operated, how he gave talent the best possible exposure. It was a brilliant operation.”

Gallin continued up the agency ladder, later joined with Raymond Katz in the powerhouse Katz-Gallin agency. He appeared in front of cameras in the mid-1980s as host for “Live … and In Person,” NBC’s hourlong extravaganzas. In later life, he sold houses and did luxury renovations.