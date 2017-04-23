K-State women’s basketball player arrested early Sunday morning

Published:
Kansas State Wildcats

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Eternati Willock, 19 of Scarborough, Canada was booked into the Riley County Jail early Sunday morning on two charges.

Willock is a freshman on the K-State Women’s Basketball team.

At 12:40 a.m. she was arrested for criminal trespassing and liquor purchase by minor.

Riley County Police Officer Alexander Robinson, confirms Willock was charged with criminal trespassing at 1218 Moro Street in Manhattan, at Johnny Kaw’s Sports Bar.

K-State released a statement from coach Jeff Mittie saying, “We are aware of the situation with Eternati. Until we have gathered and reviewed all of the facts, she will be suspended indefinitely from all basketball-related activities.”

Willock was a unanimous selection for the 2017 Big 12 All-Freshman Team.

Her bond was set at $800.

 

