Kansas man admits child porn activity through PlayStation

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) – An east central Kansas man is scheduled to be sentenced in August now that he has admitted in federal court that he used a gaming device to chat about and exchange child pornography.

Thirty-year-old Michael Stratton of Burlington pleaded guilty in Wichita to one count of receiving child pornography. As part of that plea, he admitted using a PlayStation 3 console for pornography purposes.

Prosecutors say the case developed because Sony monitors user activities on its PlayStation network and a user complained about Stratton, who was sending messages.

Sony reported those complaints to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which identified child porn downloaded by Stratton.

Sony also said Stratton had sent provocative messages about child pornography to other PlayStation users.

Stratton’s sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 7.