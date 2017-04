TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Police are looking into a shooting that took place just before 2:00 a.m. Sunday.

Topeka Police Lt. Andrew Beightel tells KSNT News two people were shot in the 1500 Block of SW 15th Street. Both are in critical condition at this time at a nearby hospital.

Police say they are looking for two male suspects possibly on bicycles. They were last seen heading eastbound from the scene.

KSNT will work to bring you more details as they become available.