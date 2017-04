TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Crews are searching the side of the highway north of Topeka for clues to a 2-year-old crime.

The Kansas Highway Patrol tells KSNT News that the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is looking for evidence that may be connected to a crime from a couple of years ago. However, they refused to say what the crime involved.

They are using metal detectors in their search.

KSNT News will keep following any developments in this story and update on air and online.

.@ShawneeSheriff Metal detectors being used. — Alec Gartner (@AlecGartnerKSNT) April 24, 2017

.@ShawneeSheriff looks for evidence on Hwy 75 from a couple years old case. Info provided by person during interview. pic.twitter.com/Y5brA5mEzN — Alec Gartner (@AlecGartnerKSNT) April 24, 2017