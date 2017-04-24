Emporia Police release information on unattended death

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) – The body of a deceased person was found last week in Jones Park.

Last Tuesday, Emporia Police were called to Jones Park regarding a deceased individual. Emporia Police stated in a news release Monday morning that it is the policy of the Emporia Police Department to not comment on unattended deaths that are not criminal in nature.

However, Emporia Police report the death has caused more concern in the community than most and speculation is rampant, so authorities decided to release additional information.

On April 18th, a 64-year-old man was walking in Jones Park. He was observed by others in the park. A short time later a walker in the park found the man on the ground and unresponsive. An investigation is open but at this time all indications are that the man died of natural causes while he was taking a walk.