Heavy rainfall, warm weather creates mold problems

HAYS, Kan. (KSNW) — Parts of the state have seen a lot of heavy rain this spring. Now that the sun is out, it’s perfect weather for mold growth.

Tom Pitner was one of many Hays residents that saw flooding in his window well from the storm a few weeks ago.

“I didn’t have the window well properly caulked and stuff, and it just filled that window up,” he said.

With the amount of water inside his home, he started getting concerned about mold growth, and reached out to the Ellis County K-State Extension and Research office.

According to extension agent Linda Beech, with warm weather, it’s something homeowners should be concerned about.

“As the weather warms up, anything that might have gotten damp in the flooding, has potential then, for molds to start to grow,” she said.

Beech said mold needs three things to grow: moisture, a food source and warm temperatures.

“If it’s a closet or a basement that’s closed,” Beech said. “It might be the ideal place for mold growth to begin.”

Beech added that prevention is key in controlling mold growth, but it’s also a challenge.

“There are mold spores in the air all the time,” she said.

You can prevent mold growth by keeping surfaces clean and dry. If mold is already starting to grow, Beech said any kind of bleach solution can help disinfect it.

While mold can cause structure damage, Beech explained that it can also cause health problems. She said some people might be more sensitive, even allergic, to certain types of mold.

Beech encourages homeowners to be proactive in preventing mold growth in their homes. K-State has provided information on how to prevent mold on different surfaces in a house. The United State Environmental Protection Agency also has tips and techniques on mold cleanup.