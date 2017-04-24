Oak mites returning early this year

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Remember all that itching and scratching last fall thanks to those pesky oak tree mites? Well guess what…they’re back and even earlier this year.

According to experts, the milder than normal winter is drawing them out of hibernation a lot earlier than expected.

Ryan Armburst with the Kansas Forestry Service said oak mites can be more bothersome for some than others, it all depends on a person’s tolerance for the burgs.

“Some people aren’t bothered at all by them, they can go outside in late summer and really not notice it. Some people are very sensitive to it and it becomes almost impossible to go outside without getting very irritated and they have to really apply something like Calamine lotion or Cortizone cream to relieve that irritation.”

Armburst says if you do get bit, you want to have a antihistamine on hand to help with relief. He says unfortunately there are no pesticides to deal with oak mites at this time.