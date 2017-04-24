Oak mites returning early this year

KSNT News Published:
Oak Mite Bites

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Remember all that itching and scratching last fall thanks to those pesky oak tree mites? Well guess what…they’re back and even earlier this year.

According to experts, the milder than normal winter is drawing them out of hibernation a lot earlier than expected.

Ryan Armburst with the Kansas Forestry Service said oak mites can be more bothersome for some than others, it all depends on a person’s tolerance for the burgs.

“Some people aren’t bothered at all by them, they can go outside in late summer and really not notice it. Some people are very sensitive to it and it becomes almost impossible to go outside without getting very irritated and they have to really apply something like Calamine lotion or Cortizone cream to relieve that irritation.”

Armburst says if you do get bit, you want to have a antihistamine on hand to help with relief. He says unfortunately there are no pesticides to deal with oak mites at this time.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s