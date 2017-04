MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – An accused rapist is off the streets.

According to Riley County Police, Rondal Genzel, 35, of Ogden was arrested Friday evening in Ogden. He was wanted on a warrant for two counts of rape.

His bond is set at $100,000.

According to the Kansas Department of Correctiosn Randal was convicted back in 2011 of aggravated indecencies with a child.