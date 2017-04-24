O’Reilly surprised by Fox exit, says truth will come out

The Associated Press Published:
Bill O'Reilly
FILE - In this April 6, 2016 file photo, Bill O'Reilly attends The Hollywood Reporter's "35 Most Powerful People in Media" celebration in New York. O'Reilly has lost his job at Fox News Channel following reports that five women had been paid millions of dollars to keep quiet about harassment allegations. 21st Century Fox issued a statement Wednesday, April 19, 2017, that "after a thorough and careful review of the allegations, the company and Bill O'Reilly have agreed that Bill O'Reilly will not be returning to the Fox News Channel. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bill O’Reilly says he’s sad and surprised that he’s off TV but is confident the truth will come out about his exit from Fox News.

Five days after his firing amid sexual harassment allegations, O’Reilly aired an episode Monday of his personal website’s “No Spin News” podcast.

In it, he defended himself and discussed his future online.

O’Reilly said he could only speak in general terms about losing his job as host of Fox’s top-rated “The O’Reilly Factor.” The show was replaced by “Tucker Carlson’s Tonight,” which was moving to the time slot Monday.

He said there’s “much stuff” happening that he can’t discuss. But he told his listeners that when the truth comes out, he thinks they will be shaken by it.

O’Reilly has denied the harassment allegations.

Related Posts