Topeka city committee still looking over possibility of allowing miniature pigs as pets

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – One Northeast Kansas city committee is looking more into the possibility of allowing miniature pigs to be allowed within city limits.

At Monday afternoon’s Topeka’s Public Health and Safety Committee meeting, members continued to review the current city’s animal control ordinance.

Over the last several months, there has been a big public support on including miniature pigs as pets. Currently, goats and chickens are allowed as pets within city limits.

The committee has been looking at other surrounding city ordinances to see how they went around allowing pigs.

The next step from members is scheduling talks with local veterinarians to see what vaccinations or sanitation procedures owners would need to do to make sure the miniature pigs won’t become a safety hazard.

Once a decision, has been made the committee will make a draft of the new ordinance to send to Topeka City Council for final approval.