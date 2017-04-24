Topeka fire crews suspect possible foul play in overnight house fire

Published:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Fire Department responded to a house fire on SE 6th Street just before 10:30 Sunday night.

Fire officials say neighbors called 911 after seeing flames coming from inside the house. Fire crews determined the flames were coming from the southeast bedroom. They were able to quickly put the fire out and contain it to the house.

No one was inside at the time.

Investigators are still unsure what caused the fire, but they say they suspect foul play may be involved. The fire caused around $6,000 in damage. The investigation is still ongoing.

