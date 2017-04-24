Warm and windy weather to start the week

We’re tracking a warm start to the work and school week, as high temperatures approach 80° this afternoon. That will make today the warmest day of the week too. Our average high temperature for this time of the year is warming – it’s now up to 69°. We’ll be about 10° warmer than that seasonal standard today. Yes, skies will be ‘mostly sunny’ once again – but the main reason why we warm-up is the wind. Warm, south winds will gust as high as 40 mph this afternoon. Be sure to hold on to your hat!

Tomorrow will be decidedly mild too. We’re tracking highs in the middle 70s on Tuesday, but clouds will be increasing throughout the day. Our next chance for rain could come as early as tomorrow afternoon – as isolated showers develop over E. Kansas. It’s looking like most spots will stay dry, though – the rain chance is at a meager 20%. Recent computer models shield the heaviest bands of rain to our north – up in Nebraska. Be prepared to kiss the 70° days goodbye for a while, as Tuesday’s rain chance is a product of a passing cold front. Lows will dip back into the 30s and 40s mid-week, with highs struggling to make it out of the 50s by Wednesday afternoon. That’s when our next BEST chance for rain rumbles in.

Wednesday looks cloudy, cool and fairly rainy. The morning hours might end up being dry, but showers and storms will develop and spread through our neck of the woods by the afternoon/evening. Severe weather is NOT likely. A passing shower is possible on Thursday, otherwise we’ll be dry and trying to clear out for most of the day. Temperatures will be knocking on the 70° doorstep by Friday, though – before more showers and storms move in. Once upon a time, the set-up for widespread severe weather looked promising over our area on Thursday and Friday. That discussion is now changing. We’ll keep our eyes peeled over the next several days, but computer model trends show us less in line for the nasty thunderstorms later this week. Of course, we’re still five days out – so things will likely continue to change. Stay tuned.

One of the few ‘slam dunks’ in the forecast looks to be a rain-filled weekend. Wouldn’t it be fitting to end April 2017 (a fairly wet month) with 1-2 inches of rain? Well – that’s what we’re looking at for next weekend. The rain looks pretty widespread and certainly heavy at times. We’ll pinpoint the start time and location as the week unfolds. It might not be too early to start considering ‘plan B’ if you know you have things going on outdoors next weekend.

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert