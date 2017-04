TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A water main break Monday morning has caused one Topeka restaurant to temporarily close.

The IHOP located at 1731 SW Wanamaker Road closed after water stopped working around 8:00 a.m. Crews with the City of Topeka were working on construction at 17th and Wanamaker when they accidentally hit the water main.

It is expected to be fixed by Monday afternoon and the restaurant is expected to reopen then.

KSNT News will update as new information becomes available.

Water main break on 17th & Wanamaker causes IHOP to close this Monday AM. Should be fixed and back open by this PM. #ksntnews pic.twitter.com/6oBZmE2W5M — Vanessa Alonso (@VAlonsoKSNT) April 24, 2017