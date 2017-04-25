Boil water advisory issued for University Park Water District in Riley County

RILEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – A boil water advisory has been issued for the public water supply University Park Water District in Riley County.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment issued the advisory Tuesday morning because the system will be replacing valves that may cause a loss of pressure. KDHE says failure to maintain adequate pressure could result in a loss of chlorine residuals and bacterial contamination.

The advisory took effect Tuesday morning and will remain in effect until the conditions that place the system at risk of contamination are said to be resolved by KDHE officials.

KDHE says customers should look at the following precautions until further notice:

Boil water for one minute prior to drinking or food preparation, or use bottled water.



Dispose of ice cubes and do not use ice from a household automatic icemaker.



Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersion for at least one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water.



Water used for bathing does not generally need to be boiled. Supervision of children is necessary while bathing so that water is not ingested. Persons with cuts or severe rashes may wish to consult their physicians.



If your tap water appears dirty, flush the water lines by letting the water run until it clears.