Intrust Bank Arena announces Paul McCartney concert

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Intrust Bank Arena announced that Sir Paul McCartney will play in Wichita July 19 at 8 p.m. Tickets for the One On One tour go on sale Monday, May 1 at 10 a.m. through Select-A-Seat.

This will be Paul McCartney’s first appearance in Kansas.

Ticket Prices: $31.50, $61.50, $101.50, $167, $252

Concert Details | www.intrustbankarena.com/mccartney

American Express members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Wednesday, April 26th at 10 a.m. local time through Sunday, April 30th at 10 p.m. local time.