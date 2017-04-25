KBI investigating death of Atchison man

ATCHISON, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Atchison Police Department are both investigating the death of a 49-year-old man.

The KBI says the death occurred Monday evening when a man identified as Michael Moeck, of Atchison, was found dead at his home located at 1145 Parallel Street.

The investigation into the circumstances surrounding Moeck’s death is ongoing. The KBI is asking anyone with information to call 1-800-KS-CRIME.

KSNT News will update as new information becomes available.