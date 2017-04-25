KTA says Shunga Creek no longer a concern

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Turnpike Authority says after samples collected Monday, water quality conditions in Shunga Creek no longer pose a public health concern.

A sewage spill was reported by KTA on April 18, when work being done to relocate a sewage line. During the work, a connection became displaced and sewage spilled into the ditch near the plaza.

KTA says they have worked with the City of Topeka and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment to monitor the sewage levels in the creek.

They report it is safe to interact with the creek from the Shunga Trail crossing north of 29th and SW Randolph downstream to Kansas Ave.