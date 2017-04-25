Local animal shelter sees increase in saved lives

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Furry friends of all shapes and sizes are thankful for Helping Hands Humane Society.

“We have so many programs that we’ve developed,” said executive director, Deb Malick as she watched a pitubull be prepped for surgery.

Those programs include things like mobile adoption and upping medical resources when evaluating strays.

The humane society typically takes in 7,000 animals each year. Roughly 3,000 are then adopted.

In March 2017 alone, 400 animals found their way to the shelter. 84 percent were saved from some kind of odds and rehabilitated.

Alternative options to putting sick pets to sleep are among the humane society’s strongest philosophies.

In the month of March, 112 pets were returned to their families in good health, while 230 found new homes through adoption.