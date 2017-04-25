More rain chances, big cool-down this week

We’re tracking one more mild before before much colder weather slides into Northeast Kansas. Expect ‘partly to mostly sunny’ skies today. After this morning’s round of light rain moved through – the clouds have settled in. We’ll be dry for most of the day, but expect more clouds than sunshine. Despite the additional cloud cover, highs will hangout in the lower/middle 70s this afternoon. South winds remain with us – but the gusts won’t be nearly as high as they were yesterday. Expect a south breeze today between 10 and 20 mph. For some context, our average high temperature this time of the year is at 69° – we’ll be about 5° above that benchmark today.

Fairly widespread rain will make it’s valiant return to Northeast Kansas tonight. Locally heavy rain is expected across the eastern counties – places along I-35 and east of US-75 will pick-up the most rain through midday tomorrow. Look for the showers to start around 8pm tonight. Just reiterating – the farther west you live, the less likely you are to receive meaningful rain. In other words, spots like Clay Center and Belleville might not get much in terms of rainfall. Meanwhile, places like Ottawa and Burlington (southeast cities) might pick-up over an inch of rain. Recent computer models wrap the rain up by lunchtime tomorrow, but a couple storms might be strong or borderline severe closer to the Missouri state-line tonight. We’ll keep you updated on the storms as they start to develop and move through our area later on – widespread severe weather is NOT likely.

This storm system is actually a cold front and we’ll certainly FEEL the difference tomorrow. Daytime temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s on Wednesday – making tomorrow the coolest day of the week (yes, you read that correctly). Most of Thursday will turn out dry, before our next chance for widespread rain rumbles in. Showers and storms will push through our neck of the woods once again Thursday night and they should stick around through Friday morning. We do this all over again over the weekend – although trends in the computer models have the heaviest rain completely missing our area (and state entirely). If recent guidance holds true, we’ll see some rain over a gloomy weekend – but the widespread, heavy stuff will fall over Missouri and Arkansas.

Enjoy the 70s while we have them for one more day – temps won’t even touch the upper 60s until early next week. It’s kind of fitting that we end the final week of April with lots of clouds and plenty of rain chances. It’s also worth noting that depending on how quickly we clear out Wednesday night, patchy frost is possible (again) on Thursday morning. Right now, overnight temps are expected to dip into the middle 30s. Stay tuned.

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert