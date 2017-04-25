One killed, one hurt in Reno County rollover accident

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – The Reno County Sheriff’s Office said one person was killed and another was injured this morning in a rollover in the 2100 block of south K-14 highway. It happened around 1:45 a.m.

The driver, from Colorado, was traveling north on K-14 when his Jeep left the road for an unknown reason. The vehicle rolled several times.

The driver was ejected and transported to Wesley Medical Center with serious injuries. A woman, who was a passenger from Wichita, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name hasn’t been released pending notification of relatives.

The Reno County Sheriff’s Department said neither occupant was wearing their seatbelt and speed appears to be a factor in the accident.