Woman taken to hospital after shooting in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Police are investigating after a woman reported she had been shot in the leg.

Topeka Police say the female victim was shot twice in the lower body in the 2800 block of SE Minnesota and was able to driver to a house at SE 25th and Michigan to talk with police.

Officers on scene tell KSNT News the victim was transported to St. Francis with non-life threatening injuries.

Witnesses tell police they saw a white female suspect leave the scene on a yellow motorcycle. Police say the victim knows the suspect and they had an altercation earlier.

Police say there is no danger to the public at this time and that this was an isolated incident.

KSNT News will continue to investigate and update as new information becomes available.

Anyone information are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.