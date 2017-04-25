Pair injured in early morning accident

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Two people suffered non-life threatening injuries following a crash on South Topeka Boulevard.

According to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called around 6:45am for an injury accident near the entrance to the Topeka Regional Airport. The Sheriff’s office reports a car driven by 41-year-old Angela Ortega of Topeka was headed north on the Boulevard and a pickup driven by 37-year-old Michael Dyke of Topeka was southbound. Dyke was attempting to turn east into the airport drive entrance, but failed to yield to the car which struck his vehicle. Both were taken to Stormont Vail. A younger passenger was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The accident is still under investigation.