Police investigate possible shooting in east Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Police are investigating a shooting Tuesday afternoon in east Topeka.

The Topeka Police Department says officers were called to the area of the Paradise Plaza apartments located at 2046 SE 11th Terrace at 12:09 p.m. on a possible shooting. When officers arrived they located shell casings and blood in the area of 2124 SE 11th Terrace.

Police tell KSNT News a possible person of interest was located in the area and taken to jail to be questioned by detectives.

The victim was located at 11th and Republican with non-life threatening injuries caused by a battery incident.

Police say at this time it does appear the shell casings are related to the incident; however no shooting victims have been located at this time.

Anyone with information related to this investigation please contact the Topeka Police Department at 785-368-9400 or Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.