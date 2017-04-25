Thunderbirds sweep Chargers in afternoon doubleheader; other scores

High school baseball final scores from April 25, 2017:
Shawnee Heights 10
Topeka West 0
Shawnee Heights 19
Topeka West 4
Highland Park 0
Hayden 15
Highland Park 0
Hayden 15
Emporia 2
Manhattan 3
Emporia 0
Manhattan 5
Junction City 3
Seaman 1
Junction City 0
Seaman 10
Council Grove 6
Chapman 1
Council Grove 5
Chapman 10
Rock Creek 8
Riley County 6
Rock Creek 9
Riley County 2
Rock Creek
Riley County
High school softball final scores from April 25, 2017:
Shawnee Heights 15
Topeka West 0
Shawnee Heights 10
Topeka West 0
Seaman 19
Junction City 2
Seaman 17
Junction City 3
Hayden 16
Highland Park 3
Hayden 11
Highland Park 0
Wamego 1
Silver Lake 5
Wamego 5
Silver Lake 6
Rock Creek 10
Riley County 20
Rock Creek 13
Riley County 1
Council Grove 8
Chapman 11
Council Grove 11
Chapman 4
Manhattan 12
Emporia 10
Manhattan 2
Emporia 1
High school soccer final scores from April 25, 2017:
Kapaun Mt. Carmel 0
Washburn Rural 2
Hayden 1
Topeka High 2
Highland Park 0
Emporia 10
Junction City 0
Shawnee Heights 1