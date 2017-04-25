Thunderbirds sweep Chargers in afternoon doubleheader; other scores

High school baseball final scores from April 25, 2017:

Shawnee Heights 10
Topeka West 0

Shawnee Heights 19
Topeka West 4

Highland Park 0
Hayden 15

Highland Park 0
Hayden 15

Emporia 2
Manhattan 3

Emporia 0
Manhattan 5

Junction City 3
Seaman 1

Junction City 0
Seaman 10

Council Grove 6
Chapman 1

Council Grove 5
Chapman 10

Rock Creek 8
Riley County 6

Rock Creek 9
Riley County 2

Rock Creek
Riley County

High school softball final scores from April 25, 2017:

Shawnee Heights 15
Topeka West 0

Shawnee Heights 10
Topeka West 0

Seaman 19
Junction City 2

Seaman 17
Junction City 3

Hayden 16
Highland Park 3

Hayden 11
Highland Park 0

Wamego 1
Silver Lake 5

Wamego 5
Silver Lake 6

Rock Creek 10
Riley County 20

Rock Creek 13
Riley County 1

Council Grove 8
Chapman 11

Council Grove 11
Chapman 4

Manhattan 12
Emporia 10

Manhattan 2
Emporia 1

High school soccer final scores from April 25, 2017:

Kapaun Mt. Carmel 0
Washburn Rural 2

Hayden 1
Topeka High 2

Highland Park 0
Emporia 10

Junction City 0
Shawnee Heights 1

