Topeka dietitian on cow milk vs. alternatives

TOPEKA, Kan (KSNT) Got Milk? If the answer is yes, what kind of milk do you prefer? Typically cow milk is the main answer, but the amount of alternative options out today may surprise you.

“There are a lot of choices for regular milk and milk alternatives, so it really depends on a person’s nutrition goals,” said Amber Groeling, a Registered Dietician at Topeka’s Hy-vee.

According to Medical News Today, the main alternatives to cow milk are soy milk, almond milk, rice milk, coconut milk and hemp milk.

But the question we’re all asking is why do we need all of these options?

“The reason these alternative milks have become more popular is, people are avoiding dairy and they’re following a vegan or a vegetarian diet. Also some of them have a lot less calories and a lot less sugars.”

The alternatives also benefit anyone whose lactose intolerant but now there’s new cow milk options too.

“The Fairlife Milk is an ultra-filtered milk, so it actually filters 99.9% of the lactose out, which results in a lower sugar containing milk product and is actually higher in protein.”

A main concern for anyone with milk dietary restrictions is will you be getting the same nutrients that you see in cow milk?

“Nutrition is there naturally in the cows milk. Whereas all of the nutrition and added vitamins and minerals has been fortified in the nut alternatives and the soy milk.”

The difference in protein between milk options is also something to consider and if all of those milk options aren’t enough for you, several others new to the market include: quinoa milk, oat milk, potato milk, 7-grain milk and sunflower milk.