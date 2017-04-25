Woman killed, firefighter hurt during Lawrence house blaze

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) – Authorities say a woman was killed and a firefighter injured during a blaze at a house in Lawrence, Kansas.

The city’s fire department said in a news release that firefighters managed to pull the woman from the burning, one-story home about 5:45 a.m. Tuesday, but she died at the scene. Her name was not immediately released.

The city said a firefighter sustained a minor injury.

There was no immediate word on what may have sparked the fire.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)