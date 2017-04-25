Woman killed, firefighter hurt during Lawrence house blaze

By Published:

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) – Authorities say a woman was killed and a firefighter injured during a blaze at a house in Lawrence, Kansas.

The city’s fire department said in a news release that firefighters managed to pull the woman from the burning, one-story home about 5:45 a.m. Tuesday, but she died at the scene. Her name was not immediately released.

The city said a firefighter sustained a minor injury.

There was no immediate word on what may have sparked the fire.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s