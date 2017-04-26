Accident snarls traffic near Washburn University

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A rush hour accident involving three vehicles slowed traffic near 21st and Washburn.

The accident was reported at approximately 7:45 Wednesday morning at SW Washburn and Hampton Streets. That’s about one block north of 21st and Washburn and close to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation Building on the WU campus.

At this point, injuries are unknown, but one vehicle ended up on its top after the crash. The wreck caused police to shut down northbound traffic for a time from 21st and Washburn while the accident was being investigated.

We’re awaiting more information from Topeka Police concerning the accident and will update this story as more details become available.