Accident snarls traffic near Washburn University

By Published: Updated:
Accident scene near Washburn University (Alec Gartner - KSNT)

TOPEKA, Kan.  (KSNT) – A rush hour accident involving three vehicles slowed traffic near 21st and Washburn.

The accident was reported at approximately 7:45 Wednesday morning at SW Washburn and Hampton Streets.  That’s about one block north of 21st and Washburn and close to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation Building on the WU campus.

At this point, injuries are unknown, but one vehicle ended up on its top after the crash.  The wreck caused police to shut down northbound traffic for a time from 21st and Washburn while the accident was being investigated.

We’re awaiting more information from Topeka Police concerning the accident and will update this story as more details become available.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s