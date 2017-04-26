Chilly, winter-like weather for the first time in a month

We’re tracking the coldest day of the week – plain and simple. Last night’s cold front did a number on our temperatures, there’s no doubt about that. Expect daytime temps in the upper 40s and lower 50s today. For some context, our average high temperature for this time of the year is warming – it’s now up to 70°. So, we’re a solid 20°+ COLDER than that seasonal standard today. For what it’s worth, we haven’t been this chilly since late March. Wow! You’ll certainly feel the difference outside today, and the winds won’t make things feel any better. Northwest winds will be howling at clips as high as 35 mph. You know what that means – wind chills. Yes, you read that correctly – wind chills. Those unseasonably cool temperatures will feel even cooler because of the gusty winds – wind chills will hangout in the upper 30s and lower 40s today. Brrrr!

Temperatures won’t really warm up anytime soon either. It’ll take until the middle of next week to see highs in the 70s again. In other words, it’ll take until MAY for those temperatures to rebound. Skies will clear later today – meaning we’ll have crystal clear skies tonight. Not necessarily a good thing – as temps plummet into the middle 30s overnight. We fully expect another night of patchy frost – so take any precautions for your early season gardens before you head to bed tonight. Tomorrow looks sun-filled (for the most part) and nice with highs nudging into the lower 60s. Clouds will be increasing all day long though, out ahead of more rain chances for Thursday night and Friday morning. We’re not too concerned with that round of rain, as most of it will fall overnight. It’s the weekend storm system that’s going to drop some pretty impressive rainfall across the Great Plains – and that’s the one that piques our interest.

There will be some periods of rain-free time this weekend, but the timing of them is still blurry. Plan on a very soggy weekend with showers and thunderstorms a plenty! Most spots in our neck of the woods will pick-up another inch of rain, but locally heavier amounts are likely. Severe weather will NOT be in play this weekend, though – just a good ol’ fashioned rain-maker. We’ll keep monitoring the most recent computer models in the coming days – and pinpoint the heavy weekend rain as that storm system gets closer. We realize there’s a lot going on this time of the year – and your personal plans are a priority. Stay tuned as we lock down the extended forecast. It is worth mentioning that we’ll start the month of May (next Monday) dry, sunny and nice. Expect highs in the 70s next week with lots of sunshine through at least Tuesday – longer range computer models paint some more rain chances over Northeast Kansas, next Wednesday and Thursday…

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert