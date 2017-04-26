Emporia resident finds guinea pig in mailbox

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) – Checking your mail each day you probably have a good idea of what is inside your mailbox such as bills, a magazine subscription, more bills and a guinea pig? Well for one Lyon County resident that’s what happened.

According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, a resident in the 1600 block of Roag G found the cute brown and white creature curled up in the back of their mailbox Wednesday.

The animal appeared to be fine. The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information on who left the guinea pig in the mailbox to contact the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office at 620-341-3205.