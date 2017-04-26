Downtown Topeka gas leak forces evacuations, intersection closure

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Emergency workers closed the intersection of 9th and Topeka after a gas leak.

Kansas Highway Patrol tells KSNT News a street construction crew in the area hit a gas line around 1:45 p.m.

Several buildings were evacuated including the Docking State Office Building and the neighboring Kansas Insurance Department, which straddle 9th Street, the highway patrol said.

The nearby Dillon house, 404 SW 9th, was also evacuated.

Kansas Gas Service capped off the leak so no more gas could escape.

The all clear was given at 2:35 with employees able to return back to work at the Docking State Office Building and the Kansas Insurance Department.

KHP says at this time Topeka Boulevard remains closed from 7th to 10th in both directions and 8th and 9th streets westbound from Harrison are closed.

KSNT News will continue to update as new information becomes available.

Senate Suites employees smelled gas, says @Topekafire told them it's better to be safe than sorry @KSNTNews pic.twitter.com/9MOxKPXzWf — James Ryan (@JamesKSNT) April 26, 2017

Docking Building near downtown Topeka evacuated for gas leak, Senate Suites also evacuated @KSNTNews pic.twitter.com/8j6zOuh5Vj — James Ryan (@JamesKSNT) April 26, 2017