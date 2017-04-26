KBI lab helps prepare local students for careers

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is helping local students in a big way.

Housed on the Washburn University campus, the KBI’s Topeka laboratory provides students with a shared learning environment.

“My practical experience has allowed me to prepare all of their labs as if they were real cases,” Director of forensic programs, Professor Holly O’Neil told KSNT News,

O’Neil spent a number of years working with bureau before taking a position with Washburn.

Its that hands on experience that keeps students engaged and “over achieving” according to O’Neil.

The program has strong roots in theoretical and biological chemistry. That paired with access to KBI resources, sets it apart from others around the country, O’Neil suggested.

Students are able to walk in on mock cases and assume control just like they would working for the KBI.