Local students take part in ‘Kansas Kids Fitness & Safety Day’

KSNT News Published:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A little cool weather didn’t stop area third-graders from getting in a little exercise Wednesday morning.

Nearly 500 kids from Shawnee and Jefferson County took part in ‘Kansas Kids Fitness and Safety Day’ at Seaman High School.

It’s a statewide event that gets kids to focus on increasing their physical activity and safety awareness.

Nearly 18,000 students are taking part in the event across the state.

The students go through various exercise stations and even get a healthy snack break in the middle the fun.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s