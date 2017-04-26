Local students take part in ‘Kansas Kids Fitness & Safety Day’

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A little cool weather didn’t stop area third-graders from getting in a little exercise Wednesday morning.

Nearly 500 kids from Shawnee and Jefferson County took part in ‘Kansas Kids Fitness and Safety Day’ at Seaman High School.

It’s a statewide event that gets kids to focus on increasing their physical activity and safety awareness.

Nearly 18,000 students are taking part in the event across the state.

The students go through various exercise stations and even get a healthy snack break in the middle the fun.