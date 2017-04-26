Local veterans and students get the trip of a lifetime

EMPORIA, Kan. – Veterans and their family and friends from the Emporia area are back home after the trip of a lifetime.

KSNT News was in Emporia late Tuesday night when the group was arriving at the American Legion. They just returned from Washington D.C. where they were selected to lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Solider at Arlington Cemetery. The trip was organized by students at USD 252 South Lyon County.

One veteran told KSNT News about the amazing experience.

It’s been great, said World War II Veteran Jack Atherton. I’ve seen the number of the places where we went. But it was particularly good to go with fellow veterans and with the students.”

Students from Southern Lyon County schools also were on the trip serving as guardians of their community service project.

The group had the chance to visit the Washington Monument and the World War II Memorial, along with many other sites.