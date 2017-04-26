Parents voice concern after “hate-based vandalism” at high school

Related Coverage Police looking for suspects in recent vandalism to Sabetha High School

SABETHA, Kan. (KSNT) – Parents want answers after a several unknown persons broke into Sabetha High School and wrote several racial messages at the school.

I’m afraid that my daughter is going to be a victim of racial abuse at school,” says Howard Duncan, a father of student. “And that’s the last place that she should have that type of problem.”

He, along with several other parents say that they found out about the incident after the Sabetha Police Department posted pictures on their Facebook. Those pictures have since been removed.

Superintendent Todd Evans tells KSNT News the vandalism has been cleaned up.

The Sabetha Police Department is looking for information after they say a “heinous and hate based vandalism” crime was done to the local high school.

According to police, the incident happened sometime between Friday, April 14th and Saturday, April 15th. The vandals also damaged a vending machine and stole items from it. Police say they also spray painted classrooms and used markers to make several racist hate based vulgar messages.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Sabetha Police Department by calling 785-284-2158.

