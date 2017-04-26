Police looking for suspects in recent vandalism to Sabetha High School

By Published: Updated:

SABETHA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Sabetha Police Department is looking for information after they say a “heinous and hate based vandalism” crime was done to the local high school.

According to police sometime between Friday, April 14th and Saturday, April 15th, several unknown persons broke into Sabetha High School and damaged a vending machine to steal candy. Police say they also spray painted classrooms and used markers to make several racist hate based vulgar messages.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Sabetha Police Department by calling 785-284-2158.

KSNT News will continue to update this story as new information develops.

