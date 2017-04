TOPEKA, Kan. – A 69-year-old Topeka man was taken to the hospital after falling asleep at the wheel and wrecking his car.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says the accident happened on eastbound I-470 and Burlingame Road just before 5:00 p.m.

A 2003 Buick passenger car driven by Ronnie J. Reed was traveling eastbound on I-470 when he fell asleep veering to the right of the highway and struck a wall.

He was taken to Stormont Vail with injuries.

KHP says he was wearing a seatbelt.