Wamego school district wanting drug testing policy

WAMEGO, Kan. (KSNT) — A random drug testing policy could be on its way to Wamego school district after surveys showed the district is higher than the county and state’s average of drug use.

Students would send in a sample of their hair to test. Then parents would be notified 3 weeks later. If students fail the test, they’ll have to meet with their parents and the principal. The consequences would involve students being suspended from after school activities up to half a year.

“Kids are so bombarded today with what’s going on with social media, music and everything that you see on TV which makes it seem like it’s okay to use illegal drugs and the bottom line is, it’s not,” Parent, Lance White said.

The Wamego school board will consider approving a random drug testing policy during its regular meeting on May 8th. If you’d like to read about the complete policy click here.