White Sox sweep Royals; KC loses 7th straight game

CHICAGO (AP) – Avisail Garcia and Leury Garcia homered to back run-starved starter Jose Quintana and the Chicago White Sox beat the Kansas City Royals 5-2 on Wednesday to complete a three-game sweep.

Chicago won its fourth straight, while Kansas City dropped every game on a seven-game trip.

Quintana (1-4) had a season-high 10 strikeouts in six innings. He allowed five hits and two runs – one earned – and walked two. The left-hander received only four runs of support in his first four starts combined.

Avisail Garcia’s two-run homer, his fourth of the season, went to deep center field in the sixth inning to give Chicago a 4-2 lead. Leury Garcia put a line drive over the fence in right to close the scoring in the seventh.

Right-hander Nathan Karns (0-2) was the loser.