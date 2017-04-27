Adopt-A-Pet: Week 1

I have something super exciting to share with all of you! As many of you know – I have two dogs – Casey the beagle and Daphne the golden retriever – both from local animal shelters. You can find tons of cute pictures of them on my Facebook page – Meteorologist Kyle Borchert. In an effort to share my love of pets with you – I’ve started a weekly pet segment – where you’ll see perfect pets you can adopt right now at the Topeka Helping Hands Humane Society! Check out our first pet of the week!

This is Benjamin – he’s a 2 year old ‘brindle and white’ pit bull mix. He’s a fun, energetic boy just waiting for a friend to take him on long walks and play fetch with his favorite squeaky toy. His adoption fee has also been cut down to $50!

Abby Allen, a local pet adoption counselor says, “He’s a great dog – he’s been here for a long time. He just needs an active family. When he gets done with his playfulness and everything like that, he will calm down and be a really great dog!”

I have another pet this week, for you too. This little guy is special to me because I had a black cat growing up named Thunder. I know, very hard to believe that your favorite weatherman had a cat named after a weather phenomena! This guy reminds me of my childhood cat and I can’t wait to introduce you to Spooky! Spooky is so adorable with his soft, velvety fur. At 6 years old, he’s a very calm and laid back cat who loves to play with toys from time to time too. His coat is short and shiny – some even call it purrrr-fect!

Michelle McCart, another local adoption counselor says ‘Spooky just wants to do body rubs, love ya, hug ya – just walk and follow you all the way around…”

That’s it for our first ‘Pet of The Week’ segment. You can catch more lovable animals next Thursday on KSNT News around 6:15am and also right here online. But until then, give your furry friends some extra lovin’!

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert