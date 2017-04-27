Chiefs trade up, select Texas Tech QB Patrick Mahomes with 10th overall pick

Published: Updated:
Texas Tech quarterback Patrick Mahomes is seen after a drill at the 2017 NFL football scouting combine Saturday, March 4, 2017, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – The Chiefs traded their first- and third-round picks this year and their first-round pick next year to the Bills to grab Texas Tech quarterback Patrick Mahomes with the 10th overall selection.

It’s the first time Kansas City took a quarterback in the first round since Todd Blackledge in 1983.

The Chiefs sent the No. 27 and No. 91 overall picks in this year’s draft to Buffalo in order to acquire a successor to Alex Smith. Their veteran starter has two years remaining on his contract, though Smith becomes inexpensive to release after next season if Mahomes comes along quickly.

Mahomes was the second quarterback taken behind North Carolina’s Mitch Trubisky. Kansas City also took him ahead of Heisman Trophy winner Deshaun Watson of Clemson.

The Cleveland Browns started Thursday night’s first round selecting Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett.

