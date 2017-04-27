Clouds increase today, more rain tonight

We’re tracking another chilly start to an April day. Many spots saw frost this morning with overnight lows in the 20s and 30s. Despite the sunny skies for most of today – clouds will increase out ahead of yet another storm system arriving tonight. Highs will be about 10° warmer than yesterday, but that’s not too hard to achieve when highs were trapped in the lower 50s a few short hours ago! Expect highs in the lower 60s today, under a mix of sun and clouds. Remember, our average high temperature for this time of the year is warming, seemingly by the day – it’s now up to 70°. We won’t touch that seasonal standard until next week. In other words, the rest of April looks decidedly cool and we need to wait until May to warm things back up again.

Just to reiterate, today will be dry. Showers and storms won’t return until tonight. In fact, most of the heavy rain from this storm system will fall while we’re sleeping. Recent computer models do bring some showers out ahead of the main round of rain, as early as dinnertime. We’re talking 5-7pm – as the storm rolls in from the south/west. Everyone will be dry by daybreak tomorrow, with clearing skies through midday. More sunshine is expected by lunchtime tomorrow. In case you’re curious, the movement of the rain showers will be southwest to northeast across our area. That means the southern counties will be the first to clear tomorrow morning. Severe weather is NOT expected this time around.

We’re still watching a rather large storm system take aim on Northeast Kansas for the upcoming weekend. What’s VERY interesting about this weather-maker is that it could’ve been a huge SNOW for our area, had it come through a few weeks ago. We’ll be on the northwest side of a mammoth mid-latitude cyclone – the coldest, snowiest side of the storm. The problem is – it’s almost May and there isn’t enough cold air this far south right now. So instead, we’re bracing for 1-2 inches of rain, with locally heavier amounts likely through Sunday night. There will be some break in the rain, but it’s still a bit early to pinpoint exactly where and when those will be. Just plan on a soggy weekend – so if you have outdoor plans that will be dictated by the weather, start thinking of a ‘Plan B.’ We’ll continue tweaking the extended forecast in the coming days, just know it’s going to rain A LOT this weekend. It’s also going to be chilly. Expect daytime temperatures on both Saturday and Sunday to be in the 40s. Yes, you read that correctly. It’s the price we pay to send off a rainy month, in style. May 1st is Monday and with the new month, comes new weather. Look forward to lots of sunshine and highs getting back in the 70s. We just have to get there first! Stay tuned.

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert