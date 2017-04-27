County commissioners give update on Kansas Expocentre renovation

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Shawnee County Commissioners got an update Thursday on renovation plans for the Kansas Expocentre in Topeka.

The project’s consultant presented the plans for the upcoming $45 million renovation.

Bill Krueger talked about five tasks his company plans to complete related to the project. Those include update aging mechanical equipment and seating replacement.

Last month commissioners approved paying Topeka based HTK Architects $175,000 to provide architectural services for the project’s first phase.