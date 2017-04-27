Glass Blown Open tournament comes to Emporia

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) — Disc golf will be a popular sport for the next four days in Emporia. That’s because today is the start of the 2017 Glass Blown Open disc golfing tournament. Emporia hosts the world’s largest disc golf tournament with people from more than 40 states and 8 foreign countries participating. There’s seven courses players will use for the tournament with amateurs to pros competing against each other.

“I was really stoked to go to the store and I’m really excited to get my player’s bag,” Disc golfer, Marloew Basgall said. “But I think most of all I’m just excited to try all the courses. There are so many great courses here and they’re all challenging in different ways.”

The public is welcome to attend Saturday’s rounds on April 29, 2017 and join in on the block party in the 900 block of Commercial Street in downtown Emporia. For other events and how you can be a part of this fast growing sport, click here.