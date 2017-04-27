Handgun found in student’s backpack at Manhattan High School

By Published:

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – An administrator found an unloaded handgun in a Manhattan High School student’s backpack Thursday afternoon.

The Riley County Police Department was immediately contacted and the student was taken into custody.

A message sent out to parents Thursday explaining the incident said a search of the student’s vehicle did not reveal any ammunition and that at no time was the weapon brandished at the school and no reports of a possible weapon were received.

Manhattan High School Principal Greg Hoyt said he is thankful for the safe outcome, and is committed to providing a safe and secure learning environment for all students, staff members and guests at Manhattan High School.

