Manhattan man fighting to keep shelter dog from being put to sleep

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – A Manhattan man is fighting the city in the hopes of saving a shelter dog from being put to sleep.

Buck is a German short-haired pointer currently being housed at Reitz Animal Shelter in Manhattan. Chris Soupene would like to adopt Buck but the shelter won’t let him.

Buck was taken back to the shelter earlier this week after biting a 2-year-old twice at his last home.

“He deserves a second chance. He got put in a situation that I think was just wrong for him. I’m not trying to blame anybody for anything on that. It just happens but being in a different situation, not being around kids I think this dog will be just fine.”

Soupene says he’s offered to sign a waiver and pay to have Buck independently evaluated.

The city says it’s there policy not to adopt out dogs that have shown aggressive tendencies. They say Buck does not have his rabies shots so he is currently on a 10 day quarantine after the incident with the 2-year-old.

