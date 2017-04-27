No surprise, Browns take Garrett with top pick

FILE - In this Dec. 28, 2016, file photo, Texas A&M's Myles Garrett (15) tries to get around Kansas State offensive lineman Scott Frantz during the second half of the Texas Bowl NCAA college football game in Houston.The NFL Draft will be held April 27-29, 2017, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith, File)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — No surprise at the top of the NFL draft: Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett was the first choice by the Cleveland Browns.

Coming off a 1-15 season, the Browns need help everywhere. They began filling holes Thursday night by grabbing Garrett, a junior and All-American with dynamic passing rushing skills, probably the best of any player in this draft. While Garrett was bothered by some injuries last season, at times he was unblockable in the tough SEC.

Garrett is the first Aggie selected No. 1 overall.

 

