EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office reports they have located the person responsible for leaving a guinea pig in an Emporia resident’s mailbox.

The bizarre incident was reported Wednesday when a woman in the 1600 block of Road G reported they had found a guinea pig in their mailbox.

The sheriff’s office says charges are pending for the suspect through the Lyon County Attorney’s Office.