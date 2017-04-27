Police chase through downtown Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka police officers are safe after nearly getting struck by a car early Thursday morning.

At approximately 1 a.m., officers were working on a call on the Topeka Boulevard bridge when a driver of a white 2013 Ford Explorer almost hit them.

Police then followed the car through downtown Topeka and onto eastbound I-70.

The driver hit a median near 21st and Adams St. and is now in custody.

The driver was charged with aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer, DUI, open container and several other traffic charges.

No injuries have been reported.